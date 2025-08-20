Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
An oil platform at dusk
Rashah McChesney
/
Alaska’s Energy Desk
Cook Inlet oil platforms are visible from shore near Kenai, Alaska.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Oil and gas lease sales for Cook Inlet are resuming next year, but what will that really mean for production? Plus, after months of rumbling, scientists say Mount Spurr has settled back down. And, remembering the late Alaska historian Stephen Haycox.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Alix Soliman, Clarise Larson and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
