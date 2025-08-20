Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Oil and gas lease sales for Cook Inlet are resuming next year, but what will that really mean for production? Plus, after months of rumbling, scientists say Mount Spurr has settled back down. And, remembering the late Alaska historian Stephen Haycox.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Alix Soliman, Clarise Larson and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.