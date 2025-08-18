Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 18, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska aviators welcome new safety investments by the federal government. Also, an attorney for a man seeking asylum in Anchorage says ICE arrested him based on a mistake. And Juneau residents on a street unprotected from annual flooding consider taking buyouts.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Trygve Bakke in Haines
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help by Annie Feidt.