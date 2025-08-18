Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 18, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published August 18, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Water rushes past a house along the Mendenhall River on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Water rushes past a house along the Mendenhall River on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. 

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska aviators welcome new safety investments by the federal government. Also, an attorney for a man seeking asylum in Anchorage says ICE arrested him based on a mistake. And Juneau residents on a street unprotected from annual flooding consider taking buyouts.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Trygve Bakke in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help by Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
