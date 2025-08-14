Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Ukrainians in Alaska weigh in on Friday's meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Also, journalists from around the world try to find Anchorage accommodations ahead of that meeting. And Anchorage students and teachers head back to school.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden, Rachel Cassandra Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Wali Rana in Savoonga

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.