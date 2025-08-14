Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 14, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Ukrainians in Alaska weigh in on Friday's meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Also, journalists from around the world try to find Anchorage accommodations ahead of that meeting. And Anchorage students and teachers head back to school.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden, Rachel Cassandra Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Wali Rana in Savoonga
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.