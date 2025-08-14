Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 14, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:43 PM AKDT
Fighter jets during a line up at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in 2015.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Ukrainians in Alaska weigh in on Friday's meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Also, journalists from around the world try to find Anchorage accommodations ahead of that meeting. And Anchorage students and teachers head back to school.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden, Rachel Cassandra Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Wali Rana in Savoonga

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
