Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Residents of Juneau's Mendenhall Valley appear to have avoided major impacts from an annual glacial outburst flood. Also, the Aleut Corporation is the latest Alaska Native Corporation to return to the Alaska Federation of Natives. And Wrangell grapples with the destruction of a historic petroglyph.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Theo Greenly and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.