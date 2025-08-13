Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents of Juneau's Mendenhall Valley appear to have avoided major impacts from an annual glacial outburst flood. Also, the Aleut Corporation is the latest Alaska Native Corporation to return to the Alaska Federation of Natives. And Wrangell grapples with the destruction of a historic petroglyph.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Theo Greenly and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.