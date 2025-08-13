Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
HESCO barriers remain standing after flooding along Killewich Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
HESCO barriers remain standing after flooding along Killewich Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents of Juneau's Mendenhall Valley appear to have avoided major impacts from an annual glacial outburst flood. Also, the Aleut Corporation is the latest Alaska Native Corporation to return to the Alaska Federation of Natives. And Wrangell grapples with the destruction of a historic petroglyph.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Theo Greenly and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes