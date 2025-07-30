Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a sign outside for a tsunami evacuation route
Theo Greenly
/
KSDP
A sign marking a tsunami evacuation route in Sand Point, Alaska on July 29, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's U.S. Senators move forward to fill federal judicial vacancies in the state. Plus, Aleutian Island communities braced for a tsunami impact that never came after a massive earthquake in Russia. And, a Lingit artist from Sitka challenges herself to eat only foods Native to Alaska for three months.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Haines
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes