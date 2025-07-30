Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's U.S. Senators move forward to fill federal judicial vacancies in the state. Plus, Aleutian Island communities braced for a tsunami impact that never came after a massive earthquake in Russia. And, a Lingit artist from Sitka challenges herself to eat only foods Native to Alaska for three months.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Haines

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Hope McKenney in Sitka

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.