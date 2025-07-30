Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska's U.S. Senators move forward to fill federal judicial vacancies in the state. Plus, Aleutian Island communities braced for a tsunami impact that never came after a massive earthquake in Russia. And, a Lingit artist from Sitka challenges herself to eat only foods Native to Alaska for three months.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Haines
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.