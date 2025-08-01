Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 1, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan scolds Democrats for slowing confirmations while he blocked confirmation of the Navy's top officer. Plus, Bethel residents are critical of the police department's two week on, two week off schedule. And, Alaska Native designers challenge modern beauty conventions at an Indigenous fashion show.

Reports tonight from:

Eliza Dunn, Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Bethel
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
