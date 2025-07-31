Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
the Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers question if the expense of the Governor's upcoming special session is worth it. Plus, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson wins an award for having the best commissary in the country. And, community leaders celebrate outgoing Alaska Native Heritage Center President Emily Edenshaw.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Rhonda McBride, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
