Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski opposes changing senate procedures to make it easier to confirm President Trump’s nominees. Plus, a nationwide missile defense system could mean big business for Alaska's commercial launch pads. And, anglers escape the crowds for a family-friendly dipnet fishery in Wasilla.
Reports tonight from:
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Eliza Dunn in Wasilla
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.