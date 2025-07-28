Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

New air quality sensors will help scientists monitor wildfire smoke around the state. Plus, marine safety organizations aren't sure if federal officials are putting workplace fatality data to use. And, researchers use a submarine named Alvin to examine the sea floor around the Aleutian Islands.

