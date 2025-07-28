Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 28, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
a fire plume
Smoke column from the Lost Horse Creek Fire on Aug. 3, 2023. (Togie Wiehl/Alaska Interagency Management Team)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

New air quality sensors will help scientists monitor wildfire smoke around the state. Plus, marine safety organizations aren't sure if federal officials are putting workplace fatality data to use. And, researchers use a submarine named Alvin to examine the sea floor around the Aleutian Islands.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Kendra Hanna in Dillingham
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
