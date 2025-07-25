Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new audit shows Alaska's foster care system hasn't made meaningful progress on most reforms outlined in a 2018 law. Plus, Alaska school leaders are relieved after the Trump administration releases frozen federal funding. And, teens in Petersburg learn skills outside their comfort zone on a kayaking trip.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Eliza Dunn, Hannah Flor, Alena Naiden and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley EArly with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.