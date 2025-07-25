Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 25, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:38 PM AKDT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new audit shows Alaska's foster care system hasn't made meaningful progress on most reforms outlined in a 2018 law. Plus, Alaska school leaders are relieved after the Trump administration releases frozen federal funding. And, teens in Petersburg learn skills outside their comfort zone on a kayaking trip.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Eliza Dunn, Hannah Flor, Alena Naiden and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley EArly with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
