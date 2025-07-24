Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators prepare for next month's special session, despite the governor's call for some not to attend. Plus, federal funding cuts cause issues for a nonprofit working with victims of domestic violence in Petersburg. And, high schoolers in Nome learn to process reindeer meat.

