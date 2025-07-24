Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Legislators prepare for next month's special session, despite the governor's call for some not to attend. Plus, federal funding cuts cause issues for a nonprofit working with victims of domestic violence in Petersburg. And, high schoolers in Nome learn to process reindeer meat.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Laura Davis Collins in Nome
Taylor Heckart and Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.