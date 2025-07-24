Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:38 PM AKDT
Man in grey suit standing behind microphones
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators prepare for next month's special session, despite the governor's call for some not to attend. Plus, federal funding cuts cause issues for a nonprofit working with victims of domestic violence in Petersburg. And, high schoolers in Nome learn to process reindeer meat.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Laura Davis Collins in Nome
Taylor Heckart and Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Sand Point

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
