Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a blonde woman smiles near a microphone
Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials work to tally the impact of the budget reconciliation bill on Alaska's Medicaid program. Plus, the state appeals a decision not to allow federal money to count toward the state's required contribution to schools. And, a World Eskimo Indian Olympics pageant contestant from Nome channels her grief in competition.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes