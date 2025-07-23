Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Health officials work to tally the impact of the budget reconciliation bill on Alaska's Medicaid program. Plus, the state appeals a decision not to allow federal money to count toward the state's required contribution to schools. And, a World Eskimo Indian Olympics pageant contestant from Nome channels her grief in competition.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and producing from Tim Rockey.