Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Video footage from one of the hunters being ferried by Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola on Sept. 12, 2023 shows Peltola's airplane rolling right immediately after takeoff, before it crashed.
Video footage from one of the hunters being ferried by Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola on Sept. 12, 2023 shows Peltola's airplane rolling right immediately after takeoff, before it crashed.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska school districts and advocates sue over withheld federal education funds. Also, investigators say a combination of weight, weather and antlers strapped to the wing caused the crash that killed Buzzy Peltola. And an Anchorage shelter's borrow-a-dog program gets pups out of kennels and onto trails.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Alena Naiden and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
