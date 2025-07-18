Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delays for Alaskans seeking government benefits like food stamps and disability payments persist. Plus, Southwest Alaska residents remain wary of Pebble Mine as its parent company's lawsuit continues. And, Indigenous Southeast residents paddle canoes to Wrangell to see the first totem pole raising in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Kendra Hanna in Dillingham

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

