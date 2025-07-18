Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 18, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 18, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delays for Alaskans seeking government benefits like food stamps and disability payments persist. Plus, Southwest Alaska residents remain wary of Pebble Mine as its parent company's lawsuit continues. And, Indigenous Southeast residents paddle canoes to Wrangell to see the first totem pole raising in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Kendra Hanna in Dillingham
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
