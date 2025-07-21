Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A lawsuit claims the governor's latest pick for the Alaska Judicial Council is unconstitutional. Also, an Alaska Airlines IT outage disrupts some Alaskans' travel plans. And one of Alaska's most iconic mountain races — the Crow Pass Crossing — gets its youngest-ever champion.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks

Ava White, Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron.