Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 21, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:54 PM AKDT
Shauna Severson crosses the finish line, arms raised above her head.
Shauna Severson of Eagle River finishes first overall for women at the Crow Pass Crossing finish line in Eagle River on July 19, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A lawsuit claims the governor's latest pick for the Alaska Judicial Council is unconstitutional. Also, an Alaska Airlines IT outage disrupts some Alaskans' travel plans. And one of Alaska's most iconic mountain races — the Crow Pass Crossing — gets its youngest-ever champion.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks
Ava White, Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
