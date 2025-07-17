Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 17, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bird Vetch
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Weeded bird vetch lay in a yard year Airports Heights in Anchorage on July 3, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

After voting against clawing back public broadcasting funding, Sen. Murkowski explains what happened. Plus, despite a new levee, Juneau officials say residents in the path of glacial outburst flooding should evacuate. And, Anchorage residents take it upon themselves to pull invasive bird vetch from gardens and green spaces.

Reports tonight from:

Eliza Dunn, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes