Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
After voting against clawing back public broadcasting funding, Sen. Murkowski explains what happened. Plus, despite a new levee, Juneau officials say residents in the path of glacial outburst flooding should evacuate. And, Anchorage residents take it upon themselves to pull invasive bird vetch from gardens and green spaces.
Reports tonight from:
Eliza Dunn, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Melinda Munson in Skagway
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.