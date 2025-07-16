Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Coastal communities react to a tsunami warning this afternoon after a large earthquake near the Aleutians. Plus, researchers study the landslide threat for new housing units planned in Klukwan. And, items from the abandoned Bering Sea community of King Island are returned to Nome.

