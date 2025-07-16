Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Coastal communities react to a tsunami warning this afternoon after a large earthquake near the Aleutians. Plus, researchers study the landslide threat for new housing units planned in Klukwan. And, items from the abandoned Bering Sea community of King Island are returned to Nome.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
Katherine Rose in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.