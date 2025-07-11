Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 11, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Firefighters walk alongside a dozer line near the Nenana Ridge Fire Complex.
Firefighters walk alongside a dozer line near the Nenana Ridge Fire Complex.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Firefighters work to protect homes, highway travelers and infrastructure west of Fairbanks. Also, after her first year as mayor of Alaska's largest city, Suzanne LaFrance defends stricter laws on public camping. And, as its new superintendent, an Anchorage man aims to bag every peak in Chugach State Park.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Eliza Dunn in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Simon Lopez in Homer
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Casey Grove.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
