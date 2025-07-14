Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 12, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A man claims ICE officers discarded his legal documents when he was wrongfully detained. Also, specially trained dogs help keep bears away from firefighters in the Interior. And, commercial salmon fishing in Area M yields the worst return in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Alena Naiden and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Melinda Munson in Skagway

Sage Smiley in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Lori Townsend.