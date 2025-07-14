Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 12, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:52 PM AKDT
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A man claims ICE officers discarded his legal documents when he was wrongfully detained. Also, specially trained dogs help keep bears away from firefighters in the Interior. And, commercial salmon fishing in Area M yields the worst return in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alena Naiden and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Sage Smiley in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Lori Townsend.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
