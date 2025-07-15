Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends public broadcasting as the Senate takes a procedural vote on the recissions bill. Plus, an offensive creek name in the Aleutians is changed to reflect the Indigenous name. And, Alaskans flock to the Kenai peninsula for the opening weekend of dipnetting season.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

