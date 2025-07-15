Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends public broadcasting as the Senate takes a procedural vote on the recissions bill. Plus, an offensive creek name in the Aleutians is changed to reflect the Indigenous name. And, Alaskans flock to the Kenai peninsula for the opening weekend of dipnetting season.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.