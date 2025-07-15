Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, answers questions in a studio at KTOO on August 13, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski defends public broadcasting as the Senate takes a procedural vote on the recissions bill. Plus, an offensive creek name in the Aleutians is changed to reflect the Indigenous name. And, Alaskans flock to the Kenai peninsula for the opening weekend of dipnetting season.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
