Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Interior firefighters welcome rain but expect more lightning-caused fires later this week. Plus, businesses brace for the new minimum wage law to take effect, with no regulations from the state. And, a program in Kiana invites youth to share "one positive thing."
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose and Ava White in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Emily Schwing in Mertarvik
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.