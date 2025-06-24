Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 24, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.
Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Interior firefighters welcome rain but expect more lightning-caused fires later this week. Plus, businesses brace for the new minimum wage law to take effect, with no regulations from the state. And, a program in Kiana invites youth to share "one positive thing."

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose and Ava White in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Emily Schwing in Mertarvik
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
