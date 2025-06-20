Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 20, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Officials in the interior warn residents they may need to evacuate due to nearby wildfires. Plus, a bike relay between Alaska and Canada sees a dip in participation. And, a Sitka artist prepares to show his latest paintings at a famous local dive bar.
Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ben Townsend in Nome
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Melinda Munson in Skagway
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.