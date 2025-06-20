Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials in the interior warn residents they may need to evacuate due to nearby wildfires. Plus, a bike relay between Alaska and Canada sees a dip in participation. And, a Sitka artist prepares to show his latest paintings at a famous local dive bar.

Listen here:

Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Ben Townsend in Nome

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.