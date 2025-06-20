Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 20, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:09 PM AKDT
A solo rider crests the summit during a previous Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Officials in the interior warn residents they may need to evacuate due to nearby wildfires. Plus, a bike relay between Alaska and Canada sees a dip in participation. And, a Sitka artist prepares to show his latest paintings at a famous local dive bar.

Listen here:

Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Robyne in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ben Townsend in Nome
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
