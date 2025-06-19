Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 19, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some Newtok residents forced to relocate due to climate change find problems with their new homes. Plus, lightning-caused wildfires spread across parts of the Interior. And, a Homer woman publishes an Alaska glacier dictionary.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Newtok and Mertarvik
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.