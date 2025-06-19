Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 19, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 19, 2025 at 4:52 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A row of houses stand along a river in Western Alaska
Emily Schwing
/
KYUK
Families first started moving from Newtok into new homes in Mertarvik in 2019.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Newtok residents forced to relocate due to climate change find problems with their new homes. Plus, lightning-caused wildfires spread across parts of the Interior. And, a Homer woman publishes an Alaska glacier dictionary.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Newtok and Mertarvik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes