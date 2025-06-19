Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 19, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Newtok residents forced to relocate due to climate change find problems with their new homes. Plus, lightning-caused wildfires spread across parts of the Interior. And, a Homer woman publishes an Alaska glacier dictionary.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Emily Schwing in Newtok and Mertarvik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Hannah Flor, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.