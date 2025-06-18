Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Bill Armstrong, president and CEO of Armstrong Oil and Gas, testifies at a House Resources Committee hearing, Feb. 29, 2016.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Environmental groups oppose a federal land sale included in the Republican congressional megabill. Plus, a geologist with a history of major Alaska oil finds says he's found another hot prospect on the North Slope. And, a salmon season kickoff in Bethel comes with a warning about serious threats to salmon habitat.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
