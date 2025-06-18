Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Environmental groups oppose a federal land sale included in the Republican congressional megabill. Plus, a geologist with a history of major Alaska oil finds says he's found another hot prospect on the North Slope. And, a salmon season kickoff in Bethel comes with a warning about serious threats to salmon habitat.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.