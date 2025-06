Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fires are sparked during abatement of Anchorage's largest homeless camp. Plus, researchers say paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins caused fur seal deaths on St. Paul Island. And, one Petersburg resident has an unexpected visitor drop in for breakfast.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Theo Greenly on St. Paul Island

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.