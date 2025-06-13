Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 13, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:56 PM AKDT
Band camp instructor Curtis Akeem works with some of the drummers at Dr. Etheldra Davis Fairview Elementary School.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding. Plus, Yukon River communities oppose a delayed decision on restricting chum bycatch. And, dads across Alaska share what fatherhood means to them.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Angela Denning and Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
