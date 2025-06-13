Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 13, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding. Plus, Yukon River communities oppose a delayed decision on restricting chum bycatch. And, dads across Alaska share what fatherhood means to them.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Angela Denning and Olivia Rose in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.