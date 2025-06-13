Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding. Plus, Yukon River communities oppose a delayed decision on restricting chum bycatch. And, dads across Alaska share what fatherhood means to them.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Angela Denning and Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.