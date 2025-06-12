Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage revives a public safety commission for residents to give feedback to law enforcement. Plus, North Slope Borough residents attempting to recall their mayor say delayed response from officials hampered their efforts. And, woman-owned tattoo shops gain popularity in Anchorage by creating a welcoming environment.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

