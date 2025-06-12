Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 12, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:54 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two men, one in a suit and another in a police uniform, sit at a desk with a woman wearing a blazer.
Police Chief Sean Case and Alaska Black Caucus Justice Committee Co-chair Rich Curtner discuss police accountability and community trust with Lori Townsend. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage revives a public safety commission for residents to give feedback to law enforcement. Plus, North Slope Borough residents attempting to recall their mayor say delayed response from officials hampered their efforts. And, woman-owned tattoo shops gain popularity in Anchorage by creating a welcoming environment.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes