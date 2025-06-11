Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Denali's Rescue Gulch, where an avalanche that killed 29-year-old skier Nicholas Vizzini took place on June 10, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans in Washington D.C. advocate for saving renewable energy tax credits. Plus, a task force of Alaska lawmakers prepares to look for ways to improve public education. And, Kachemak Bay cold plungers extol the benefits of swimming in frigid water.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
