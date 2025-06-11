Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans in Washington D.C. advocate for saving renewable energy tax credits. Plus, a task force of Alaska lawmakers prepares to look for ways to improve public education. And, Kachemak Bay cold plungers extol the benefits of swimming in frigid water.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.