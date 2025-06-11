Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans in Washington D.C. advocate for saving renewable energy tax credits. Plus, a task force of Alaska lawmakers prepares to look for ways to improve public education. And, Kachemak Bay cold plungers extol the benefits of swimming in frigid water.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Rachel Cassandra in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.