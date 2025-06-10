Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Murkowski criticizes the Trump administration's deployment of Marines to Los Angeles. Plus, Anchorage's largest homeless camp is set to be cleared, but some residents are hesitant to leave. And, thousands of photos taken by a Lingit elder from Angoon may hold distant memories.
Reports tonight from:
Hannah Flor, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Taylor Heckart in Peterburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.