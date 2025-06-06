Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Advocates worry about federal cuts to wildlife research programs in Alaska. Plus, officials balance enthusiasm and skepticism amid a federal push for a natural gas pipeline. And, the Sitka Sound Science Center welcomes a rare, stubby mollusk

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara and Ava White in Anchorage,

Shelby Herbert, Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks,

Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Andy Lusk in Unalaska,

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.