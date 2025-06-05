Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 5, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Haines fisherman Cynthia Adams on her boat, the Ladyhawke, in May, 2025.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
Haines fisherman Cynthia Adams on her boat, the Ladyhawke, in May, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she hasn't decided how she'll vote on the budget reconciliation bill. Plus, fishermen hope a new law will provide a cheaper alternative to boat insurance. And, high school art students paint an outdoor mural in historic Old Town Kenai.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose, Alena Naiden, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes