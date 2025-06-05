Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 5, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she hasn't decided how she'll vote on the budget reconciliation bill. Plus, fishermen hope a new law will provide a cheaper alternative to boat insurance. And, high school art students paint an outdoor mural in historic Old Town Kenai.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose, Alena Naiden, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.