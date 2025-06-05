Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she hasn't decided how she'll vote on the budget reconciliation bill. Plus, fishermen hope a new law will provide a cheaper alternative to boat insurance. And, high school art students paint an outdoor mural in historic Old Town Kenai.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose, Alena Naiden, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.