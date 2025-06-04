Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Trump's cabinet officials tout the long-sought gas pipeline during a visit to the north slope. Plus, Sen. Murkowski urges the commerce secretary to ensure systems that aid pilots and mariners are adequately staffed. And, agencies work to reduce wildfire danger in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Ashlyn O'Hara in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson in Hoonah

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Wesley Early in Prudhoe Bay

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.