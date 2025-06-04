Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Intense wildfire smoke rises above a burning spruce forest, with a highway bridge in the foreground.
B.C. Wildfire Service
A planned ignition lit by British Columbia firefighters near the Alaska Highway to contain the Summit Lake Wildfire, seen on June 3, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Trump's cabinet officials tout the long-sought gas pipeline during a visit to the north slope. Plus, Sen. Murkowski urges the commerce secretary to ensure systems that aid pilots and mariners are adequately staffed. And, agencies work to reduce wildfire danger in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Ashlyn O'Hara in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Hoonah
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Wesley Early in Prudhoe Bay
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
