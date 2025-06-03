Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Legislative leaders send a strongly worded letter to Governor Dunleavy over access to oil tax information. Plus, federal funding cuts could eliminate a book loan program for rural libraries. And, Juneau schools will increase access to Tlingit culture and language programs as fluent speakers dwindle.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.