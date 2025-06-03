Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Anchorage police donned gas masks as they joined Anchorage Animal Care and Control officers to remove 71 dogs and two birds from the Abbott Loop home of Monika Marshall, 47, on May 22, 2025. Marshall faces 73 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.
Anchorage police donned gas masks as they joined Animal Care and Control officers to remove 71 dogs and two birds from the Abbott Loop home of Monika Marshall, 47, on May 22, 2025. Marshall faces 73 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislative leaders send a strongly worded letter to Governor Dunleavy over access to oil tax information. Plus, federal funding cuts could eliminate a book loan program for rural libraries. And, Juneau schools will increase access to Tlingit culture and language programs as fluent speakers dwindle.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
