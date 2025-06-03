Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislative leaders send a strongly worded letter to Governor Dunleavy over access to oil tax information. Plus, federal funding cuts could eliminate a book loan program for rural libraries. And, Juneau schools will increase access to Tlingit culture and language programs as fluent speakers dwindle.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Jamie Diep, Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.