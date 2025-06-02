Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 2, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Members of President Trump's cabinet visit Alaska to promote resource development. Plus, in a first-of-its kind project, an Anchorage professor maps wildfire risk for rural Alaska. And, emotions pour out as the Alutiiq Museum reopens in Kodiak.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Prudhoe Bay
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.