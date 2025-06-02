Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 2, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin participate in a roundtable with Alaska energy stakeholders at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage on June 1, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Members of President Trump's cabinet visit Alaska to promote resource development. Plus, in a first-of-its kind project, an Anchorage professor maps wildfire risk for rural Alaska. And, emotions pour out as the Alutiiq Museum reopens in Kodiak.

Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Prudhoe Bay

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
