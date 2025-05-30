Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials hope to move residents of the city's two largest homeless camps into shelter. Plus, Mat-Su library board members will review hundreds of books a month, duplicating the work of librarians. And, the U.S. side of the historic Chilkoot Trail will reopen for the first time in five years.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.