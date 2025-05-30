Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 30, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials hope to move residents of the city's two largest homeless camps into shelter. Plus, Mat-Su library board members will review hundreds of books a month, duplicating the work of librarians. And, the U.S. side of the historic Chilkoot Trail will reopen for the first time in five years.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
