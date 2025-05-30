Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 30, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage officials hope to move residents of the city's two largest homeless camps into shelter. Plus, Mat-Su library board members will review hundreds of books a month, duplicating the work of librarians. And, the U.S. side of the historic Chilkoot Trail will reopen for the first time in five years.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.