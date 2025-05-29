Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 29, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a green shirt, with a cat on his shoulder, poses for the camera inside a room.
Paola Jimenez
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Cristian Ibanez Velasquez — pictured here with his cat, Cosmo — on Friday, May 23, 2025, according to his wife, Paola Jimenez.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski reiterates her support for Ukrainian refugees living in Alaska. Plus, engineers who keep Alaska's ferries running say they're critically underpaid and understaffed. And, a new reading curriculum in the Anchorage School District is showing promising results for young students.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes