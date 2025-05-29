Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski reiterates her support for Ukrainian refugees living in Alaska. Plus, engineers who keep Alaska's ferries running say they're critically underpaid and understaffed. And, a new reading curriculum in the Anchorage School District is showing promising results for young students.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.