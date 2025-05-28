Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Scientists in Utqiagvik use underwater microphones to help count bowhead whales. Plus, Girdwood breaks ground on a new child care facility that will dramatically expand capacity. And, rescuers in Seward help free a man trapped under a 700-pound boulder.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden

Wesley Early in Girdwood

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.