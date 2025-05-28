Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Scientists in Utqiagvik use underwater microphones to help count bowhead whales. Plus, Girdwood breaks ground on a new child care facility that will dramatically expand capacity. And, rescuers in Seward help free a man trapped under a 700-pound boulder.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden
Wesley Early in Girdwood
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.