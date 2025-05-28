Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
A man is pinned under a boulder in a creek.
Kell Morris was pinned under a boulder in Godwin Creek near Seward for about 2 hours on May 24, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Scientists in Utqiagvik use underwater microphones to help count bowhead whales. Plus, Girdwood breaks ground on a new child care facility that will dramatically expand capacity. And, rescuers in Seward help free a man trapped under a 700-pound boulder.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden
Wesley Early in Girdwood
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
