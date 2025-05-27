Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A cruise ship with a small town and a large snowy mountain behind it.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
A cruise ship docks in Haines at the start of the 2025 season.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage's mayor aims to move the city's homeless residents out of green spaces. Plus, a cruise industry association sues Skagway over changes to how excursions are taxed. And, middle schoolers in Juneau learn about the science of glacial outburst floods.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes