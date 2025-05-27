Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage's mayor aims to move the city's homeless residents out of green spaces. Plus, a cruise industry association sues Skagway over changes to how excursions are taxed. And, middle schoolers in Juneau learn about the science of glacial outburst floods.
Reports tonight from:
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Clarise Larson and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.