Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 23, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Salmon and mining advocates alike are looking to opportunities created by melting glaciers. Plus, with the state facing a teacher shortage, many school districts are recruiting from the Philippines. And new technology is helping subsistence hunters in Quinhagak monitor ocean conditions.
Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Liz Rusin in Washington D.C.
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Evan Erickson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Casey Grove.