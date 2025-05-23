Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Salmon and mining advocates alike are looking to opportunities created by melting glaciers. Plus, with the state facing a teacher shortage, many school districts are recruiting from the Philippines. And new technology is helping subsistence hunters in Quinhagak monitor ocean conditions.

