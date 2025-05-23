Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 23, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published May 23, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a glacier
Max Graham
/
Grist
The retreat of the Bear Glacier, near Stewart, British Columbia, transformed a stream below it into a haven for salmon.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Salmon and mining advocates alike are looking to opportunities created by melting glaciers. Plus, with the state facing a teacher shortage, many school districts are recruiting from the Philippines. And new technology is helping subsistence hunters in Quinhagak monitor ocean conditions.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Liz Rusin in Washington D.C.
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Casey Grove.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes