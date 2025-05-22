Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 22, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Congressman Nick Begich in his Washington, D.C. office, a few hours after the House passed the budget reconciliation bill
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
Congressman Nick Begich in his Washington, D.C. office, a few hours after the House passed the budget reconciliation bill

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Congressman Nick Begich III votes for a budget bill that cuts funding for Medicaid and food stamps. Plus, Ukrainian refugees work as homebuilders amid a nationwide shortage of affordable housing. And, students and teachers in Kotzebue unearth a time capsule from 25 years ago.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
