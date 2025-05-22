Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Congressman Nick Begich III votes for a budget bill that cuts funding for Medicaid and food stamps. Plus, Ukrainian refugees work as homebuilders amid a nationwide shortage of affordable housing. And, students and teachers in Kotzebue unearth a time capsule from 25 years ago.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.