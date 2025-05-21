Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Tribal members unveil a new totem pole in Haines.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
A crowd watches the unveiling of a Chilkoot totem pole during the "Discover Deishú" launch event.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delta Junction's Ukrainian immigrants hope for a legal means to remain in the United States. Plus, a recap of what lawmakers accomplished during the legislative session. And, a major in the Alaska Army National Guard designed an Arctic rescue system for the battlefield and beyond.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Alena Naiden in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
