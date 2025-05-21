Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delta Junction's Ukrainian immigrants hope for a legal means to remain in the United States. Plus, a recap of what lawmakers accomplished during the legislative session. And, a major in the Alaska Army National Guard designed an Arctic rescue system for the battlefield and beyond.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Alena Naiden in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.