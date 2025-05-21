Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Delta Junction's Ukrainian immigrants hope for a legal means to remain in the United States. Plus, a recap of what lawmakers accomplished during the legislative session. And, a major in the Alaska Army National Guard designed an Arctic rescue system for the battlefield and beyond.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Alena Naiden in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.