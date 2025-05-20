Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators override Gov. Dunleavy's veto of an education funding bill. Plus, The legislative session is over as lawmakers pass a budget and gavel out until next year. And, the Petersburg Borough plans to raise utility rates to pay for maintenance and facility upgrades.

