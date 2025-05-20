Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
a meeting room
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska legislators vote to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of a bipartisan education funding bill on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators override Gov. Dunleavy's veto of an education funding bill. Plus, The legislative session is over as lawmakers pass a budget and gavel out until next year. And, the Petersburg Borough plans to raise utility rates to pay for maintenance and facility upgrades.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fox
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Theo Greenly in Sand Point

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
