Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 19, 2025

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes another education funding bill, setting up a contentious override vote. Plus, Alaska small businesses owners worry about the impact of political uncertainty on an already fluctuating economy. And, migratory birds are overwintering in Alaska more frequently as climate change reveals food sources.

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Cold Bay

Robyne in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.