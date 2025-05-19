Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 19, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
a man on a screen in a suit
Facebook screenshot
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces his veto in a video posted on his social media accounts on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes another education funding bill, setting up a contentious override vote. Plus, Alaska small businesses owners worry about the impact of political uncertainty on an already fluctuating economy. And, migratory birds are overwintering in Alaska more frequently as climate change reveals food sources.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Cold Bay
Robyne in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
