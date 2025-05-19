Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 19, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes another education funding bill, setting up a contentious override vote. Plus, Alaska small businesses owners worry about the impact of political uncertainty on an already fluctuating economy. And, migratory birds are overwintering in Alaska more frequently as climate change reveals food sources.
Reports tonight from:
Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Cold Bay
Robyne in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.