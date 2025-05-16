Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers urge congress to extend health insurance subsidies. Plus, tribal leaders speak out against proposed cuts to the Indian Health Service. And, students and teachers in Kake learn to speak Tlingit with poetry.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Simon Lopez in Homer

Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.