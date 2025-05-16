Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska lawmakers urge congress to extend health insurance subsidies. Plus, tribal leaders speak out against proposed cuts to the Indian Health Service. And, students and teachers in Kake learn to speak Tlingit with poetry.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Simon Lopez in Homer
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.