Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 16, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Rep. Genevieve Mina, D-Anchorage, in her office in Juneau. Mina introduced the resolution, urging lawmakers to extend tax credits for health insurance premiums.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers urge congress to extend health insurance subsidies. Plus, tribal leaders speak out against proposed cuts to the Indian Health Service. And, students and teachers in Kake learn to speak Tlingit with poetry.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Simon Lopez in Homer
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
