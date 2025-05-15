Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Members of the House and Senate Finance Committees work on the state budget as a conference committee on May 14, 2025.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

An elections reform bill is just one piece of legislation to watch in the final week of the legislative session. Plus, the FBI warns Alaskans to be wary of potential online scams. And, Little Norway Festival is in full swing in Petersburg.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Brandon Kapelow in Hooper Bay
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
