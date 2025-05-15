Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

An elections reform bill is just one piece of legislation to watch in the final week of the legislative session. Plus, the FBI warns Alaskans to be wary of potential online scams. And, Little Norway Festival is in full swing in Petersburg.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Brandon Kapelow in Hooper Bay

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.