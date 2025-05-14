Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Senators and representatives speak with one another on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives during a joint session on May 14, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Work requirements proposed in Congress could kick thousands of Alaskans off Medicaid. Plus, lawmakers table a bill to open tribally run schools. And, gaps in funding can disrupt Indigenous cultural activities meant to address high rates of suicide.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Brandon Kapelow in Hooper Bay
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
