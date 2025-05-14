Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Work requirements proposed in Congress could kick thousands of Alaskans off Medicaid. Plus, lawmakers table a bill to open tribally run schools. And, gaps in funding can disrupt Indigenous cultural activities meant to address high rates of suicide.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Brandon Kapelow in Hooper Bay
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.