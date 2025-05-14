Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Work requirements proposed in Congress could kick thousands of Alaskans off Medicaid. Plus, lawmakers table a bill to open tribally run schools. And, gaps in funding can disrupt Indigenous cultural activities meant to address high rates of suicide.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Brandon Kapelow in Hooper Bay

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.