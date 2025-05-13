Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation's hospital in Bethel.
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation's hospital in Bethel. Photographed on April 1, 2020. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Indigenous leaders in the Y-K Delta address high rates of suicide by focusing on Yupik' culture. Plus, missile defense systems under construction at Fort Greely might already be outdated. And, a martial arts program at a remote Southeast Alaska school is one of a kind.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Brandon Kapelow in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
