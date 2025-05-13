Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Indigenous leaders in the Y-K Delta address high rates of suicide by focusing on Yupik' culture. Plus, missile defense systems under construction at Fort Greely might already be outdated. And, a martial arts program at a remote Southeast Alaska school is one of a kind.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Brandon Kapelow in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.