Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 12, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Reaction to Gov. Dunleavy's hiring freeze for most state agencies. Plus, one of the few in-state residential programs for children dealing with a mental health crisis closes. And, an Aleutian island's residents hope the Army will formally recognize a forgotten World-War II cemetery.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Cold Bay
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
