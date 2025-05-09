Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 9, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:48 PM AKDT
The NOAA research vessel Oscar Dyson sits at Kodiak's Pier 2 on April 15, 2025.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan hopes a new law will protect Alaska fisheries from foreign fleets. Also, Anchorage food trucks and breweries have a symbiotic relationship. And after a half-century of outfitting Anchorage's cowboy types, a western wear store is about to ride off into the sunset.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
