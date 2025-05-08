Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's threat to veto an education funding boost unless legislators include his policy changes. Plus, Anchorage city officials prepare to offer funding support for child care using marijuana taxes. And, one lucky family boasts three of the five Kuskokwim Ice Classic's winning tickets.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Sand Point

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.