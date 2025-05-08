Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's threat to veto an education funding boost unless legislators include his policy changes. Plus, Anchorage city officials prepare to offer funding support for child care using marijuana taxes. And, one lucky family boasts three of the five Kuskokwim Ice Classic's winning tickets.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.