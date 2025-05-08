Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:06 PM AKDT
Man speaking into microphones in wood-paneled room
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks during a press conference introducing his budget for the next fiscal year on Dec. 12, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers react to Gov. Dunleavy's threat to veto an education funding boost unless legislators include his policy changes. Plus, Anchorage city officials prepare to offer funding support for child care using marijuana taxes. And, one lucky family boasts three of the five Kuskokwim Ice Classic's winning tickets.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Hannah Flor and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Sand Point
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
